Dow Chemical Recognized for Use of AI

Dow has received an award for AI used to detect possible weaknesses in metal coatings.

The technology, developed by Dow’s Coating Materials Research and Development Team, is being recognized with a 2023 Artifical Intelligence Award from the Business Intelligence Group. It allows researchers to better predict corrosion in their products and manufacture longer-lasting applications according to Dow leadership. The company says that using customized hardware and software, they can eliminate errors that come from human perception.

The Artificial Intelligence Awards recognize those initiatives that apply AI to solve real world problems.