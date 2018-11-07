Dow Chemical Lays Out Business Strategy

Dow Chemical officials met with investors in New York City Wednesday to present operating and financial priorities as it works toward its intended separation from Dow DuPont in April of 2019.

Dow CEO Jim Fitterling says key objectives include streamlining costs and focusing the business portfolio. Fitterling added Dow wants to target core markets like consumer care, infrastructure and packaging where it already holds

leadership positions.

Dow officials add they also intend to maintain a strong investment grade rating and to achieve better earnings to cash flow conversion.