Dow Championship Trophy Unveiled

Dow unveiled the Dow Championship trophy created by Tiffany and Company, this will be awarded at the upcoming LPGA tournament. Dow partnered with Tiffany and Co. to create the 2024 Dow Championship trophy. Tiffany is most well known for their luxury design jewelry but is also the maker of several famous trophies over time from The Super Bowl trophies since 1967 to the Shanghai Marathon trophy in China. Dow Championship returns to the Midland Country Club for the 5th year on June 24th through 30th. The tournament will feature a field of 72 two person teams competing over 72 holes in both alternate shot and best ball formats with 144 female golfers will compete and the winner from the LPGA will take home the Aon Trophy and an equal $1Million prize.

Carlos Padilla II, Executive Director of Dow Championship shares, “We’re thrilled to host our fifth annual LPGA event this summer,” and “The community’s ongoing support and enthusiasm for the event is what makes the Dow Championship so special.”

