Dow CEO Hopeful That Coronavirus Scare Won’t Last
Dow CEO Jim Fitterling. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Multi-national corporations like Dow are keeping a close eye on the coronavirus which has sent jitters through world economic markets.
Dow CEO Jim Fitterling says so far no one from the company has gotten sick while Dow’s Chinese operations are back up and running despite some supply chain disruptions.
Fitterling noted the information he’s getting from health officials is to treat coronavirus like the flu, including frequent hand washing and keeping used surfaces clean. Fitterling remains hopeful that the world industrial economy can pick up later this year.
He spoke prior to addressing the Ruby Awards ceremony in Freeland Tuesday.