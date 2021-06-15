Dow By Area YMCA Director Resigning

The Dow Bay Area Family YMCA’s CEO Jim Vietti has announced his resignation, effective on June 25.
Vietti has accepted a new senior operations position at the YMCA of Columbia in South Carolina. Under his leadership, Vietti oversaw the financial stewardship and accounting for the new Dow Bay Area Family YMCA building, began the Mission Forward Campaign to ensure the Y can provide services after the pandemic, helped lead the transformation of the Y over the last ten years to a pillar of the region which strengthens the local community and more.
Tracy Teich has been named Interim CEO. retired from then Dow Chemical in 2013 from her position as Information Systems Director. Teich has extensive knowledge in global financial, human resources, and operations management, spending 33 years at Dow. Teich also has many years of non-profit experience, acting as Treasurer for Bay City Players, Treasurer for the Bay Arts Council and serving on several committees and boards associated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (Michigan Synod).