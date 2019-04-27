Dow Bay Area Family YMCA To Open 24/7 Fitness Area

The new 24/7 fitness space located within the Dow Bay Area Family YMCA on Washington Avenue In Bay City.

An all hours fitness area opens Monday April 29th at the Dow Bay Area Family YMCA on Washington Avenue in Bay City.

“Y” Membership and Marketing Director Joslyn Jamrog says the 2,300 square foot space on the first floor will provide more flexibility for workout times. Jamrog added that should be attractive to Public Safety Officers, nurses, shift workers and others with odd schedules.

She explained the site is available to everyone during regular times, but only to “Y” members with a valid i-d who can use that to enter the site beginning at 9:30 PM Monday.