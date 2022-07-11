Dow Announces Long-Term Extension of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational tournament will be around for at least another seven years. Dow, the LPGA Tour and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (Dow GLBI) tournament officials have announced an extension for the Dow GLBI through 2029. It’s one of the longest extensions on the LPGA Tour currently and comes as the 2022 event kicks off at Midland Country Club this week, where 72 two-person teams are competing for a share of a $2.5 million purse.
“As we celebrate our 125th Anniversary, I couldn’t think of a better way to kick off this year’s event and look ahead to the future than by sharing the news of Dow’s continued commitment to the Great Lakes Bay Region and to the LPGA Tour,” said Jim Fitterling, Dow Chairman and CEO. “Our partnership with the LPGA Tour continues to be a perfect platform for us to positively impact our region while showcasing our efforts in sustainability and inclusion as well as our customer-centric approach to doing business. And we couldn’t have accomplished any of this without the support of our many community partners.”
The Dow GLBI made its debut in 2019 as the first official team competition in LPGA Tour history. The tournament also won LPGA Tournament of the Year, the first time the award was presented to a first-year tournament. The Dow GLBI has donated more $1 million to local charities and organizations, and partners with more than 250 local companies and suppliers, making an estimated $25 million impact in the Great Lakes Bay Region.
“Dow continues to be a leader in sustainability and inclusion on the LPGA Tour, and we are thrilled to continue this incredible partnership,” said Mollie Marcoux Samaan, LPGA Commissioner. “Partners like Dow not only help elevate the playing field for our golfers, but also allow us to use our collective platform for maximum impact. The longevity of our partnership is a true testament to Dow’s commitment and leadership.”
In addition to the official LPGA tournament, the week-long event features a variety of other events and activities including the Eat Great Food Festival, and an onsite STEM Center for kids and families. The tournament will remain at its host course, Midland Country Club, through 2029,