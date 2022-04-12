Dow Again Recognized For Workplace Policies

Dow has earned a place on the Great Place to Work and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For list, for the second consecutive year. Dow is the only materials science company to be recognized and one of only four manufacturing companies to make the list.
Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the 100 Best Companies to Work For list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee survey responses from more than 4.5 million current U.S. employees. In that survey, 74% of Dow employees said it is a great place to work, which is 17% points higher than the average U.S. company.
Jim Fitterling, Dow chairman and chief executive officer, said “This incredible recognition, now for the second year in a row, underscores what we at Dow have always known – that our greatest single differentiator is our people.” Fitterling added “From the way we collaborate to help create a better society, to how we stand up for one another, our customers, and our communities – together, we strive every day to do better for each other.”
Karen Carter, Dow chief human resources officer and chief inclusion officer said “This recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of Team Dow to create a workplace and a world that embraces our differences as our greatest strength,” Carter added “We know our business succeeds when our employees thrive. Realizing our purpose and ambition as a company requires an inclusive culture
that enables our people to contribute their greatest value.”
Great Place to Work evaluates companies based on how fairly employees are
treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee
experience across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who
employees are or what their role is.