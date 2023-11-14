Dow Achieves Gold Level Veteran Friendly Employer Status

The Dow Chemical Company has achieved Gold Level Status from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

Dow’s Military Degree Equivalency (MDE) Program allows veterans with relevant military experience of E6 ranking or greater (PO2 or Sgt. for Canada) as equivalent to a bachelor’s degree for U.S. and Canada job postings. The program provides an opportunity for individuals with extensive military background to bring their broad scope of training and education, experience in leadership, and understanding of performing in high pressure situations into a successful career at Dow.

To be designated as a Gold-level Veteran-Friendly Employer, employers must retain at least 75% of veteran hires over the most recent 12 months, implement internal veteran support networks, and have a veteran-specific onboarding and orientation process, among other requirements.