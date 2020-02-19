Double Homicide Under Investigation, Suspect Sought
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Two men are dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Buena Vista Township. Police responded to 820 S. 23rd just before midnight, where 39-year-old Deonte Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. 68-year-old Bruce Bank was taken to a local hospital where he had surgery. He was pronounced dead about 9:15 Wednesday morning.
Police said the suspect fled the scene. Buena Vista Township Police and the Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating. They ask anyone with information to call Buena Vista Police, 989-755-9076 or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-422-JAIL.