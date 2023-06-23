WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Double Drug Overdose in Tuscola County

June 23, 2023 5:30AM EDT
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected double drug overdose in Fremont Township.

Deputies responded to a home on North Lake Road around 7:45 Tuesday evening, where the bodies of two people were found by a concerned family friend. The sheriff’s office says the 45-year-old man and 44-year-old woman appeared to have been dead for some time. Autopsies have been planned.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone needing help with addiction to reach out by calling 2-1-1.

