Double Drug Overdose in Tuscola County

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected double drug overdose in Fremont Township.

Deputies responded to a home on North Lake Road around 7:45 Tuesday evening, where the bodies of two people were found by a concerned family friend. The sheriff’s office says the 45-year-old man and 44-year-old woman appeared to have been dead for some time. Autopsies have been planned.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone needing help with addiction to reach out by calling 2-1-1.