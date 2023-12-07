“Doomsday Mom” Lori Vallow Daybell arraigned in fourth husband’s death

▶ Watch Video: What’s next for Lori Vallow Daybell after guilty verdict

Lori Vallow Daybell, who was convicted of murdering her two children in a case that involved cult-like beliefs, was arraigned in an Arizona court Thursday on charges in two separate cases.

Daybell, 50, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the 2019 death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, who died after police say he was shot by her brother, Alexander Lamar Cox. Cox claimed he shot Vallow in self-defense.

Daybell and Cox, who also died in 2019, were also accused of trying to murder her niece’s husband, Brandon Boudreaux, who was shot at in 2019 while driving near his home. She also faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in that case. Boudreaux was unhurt in the incident.

The court entered pleas of not guilty for Daybell on both charges Thursday.

Daybell was convicted of murder by an Idaho jury earlier this year in the deaths of her two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, whose bodies were found buried on the property of her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, after a monthslong missing persons search. He has been charged in the children’s murders but has yet to face trial.

Daybell was extradited to Arizona from Idaho, where she is serving a life sentence, and is being held in the Maricopa County Jail until the Arizona proceedings are complete.