Don't miss the “CBS Sunday Morning” primetime special, “The Pet Project”

“CBS SUNDAY MORNING” will celebrate America’s love of animals in all shapes and sizes in a one-hour primetime special, “Sunday Morning: The Pet Project,” to be broadcast Friday, November 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

CBS News

Anchored by Jane Pauley, “The Pet Project” looks at all aspects of our passion for pets – from viral videos online and family pets, to a visit with the family of the late Steve Irwin, the animal conservationist and star of “Crocodile Hunter,” who died tragically in 2006.

“Pets and animals are such an important and often overlooked part of American family life,” said Rand Morrison, executive producer of “CBS Sunday Morning.” “Our team has put together a fun and fascinating look at animals, and set out to answer why we love them so much.”

The broadcast will also feature a fun look at owners who, in time, actually seem to begin to resemble their pets, along with a history of presidential pets; a report on the growing interest in pet “cloning”: and a visit with the adorable giant panda cub born this past August at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

Be sure to follow us at cbssundaymorning.com, and on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, and Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning).