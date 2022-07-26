      Weather Alert

Donor Gifts $1 million to Northwood University

Ann Williams
Jul 26, 2022 @ 7:23pm
source: Northwood University

Northwood University has received a $1 million gift from an anonymous donor.

“This transformational gift will support Northwood University in its commitment to be a destination for all those who aspire to be free enterprise leaders who drive economic and social change to positively impact their communities,” said Northwood President Kent MacDonald.

University officials said the donation will sponsor complimentary online public courses that introduce ethics and American values consistent with the country’s founding principles to a domestic and global audience. They said it also will continue funding an existing scholarship program, and provide five years of funding support for faculty teaching principles consistent with The Northwood Idea and Northwood’s Code of Ethics.

“We are incredibly thankful for the donor, their longstanding support, and this generous gift that will enhance Northwood’s ability to educate a new generation of industry leaders,” said Justin Marshall, vice president of business development and advancement. “Donors at all levels who believe in the principles of liberty, and are interested in supporting America’s Free Enterprise University, can work with Northwood University to create a lasting gift.”

 

