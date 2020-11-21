Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

▶ Watch Video: Trump pressures Michigan officials in bid to overturn election

President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19, two Trump family associates confirmed to CBS News. A spokesman for Trump Jr. said he tested positive at the start of the week and has been “quarantining out at his cabin since the result.”

“He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines,” the spokesman said.

Trump Jr. posted a video on Facebook on Saturday morning saying “I got the ‘rona.” He said he is feeling fine, but “out of abundance of caution, I’ll follow the quarantine protocols, take is seriously, no reason to do it otherwise.”

He said he is “totally asymptomatic” and only got tested because he was supposed to take a father/son trip. He also asked for Netflix and book recommendations, saying “there’s only so many guns I can clean before I get bored.”

Trump Jr. is the latest in the Trump orbit to test positive for COVID-19, following the president’s diagnosis on October 2. On Friday, Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew, who is a special assistant to the president, announced he had tested positive for the virus. CBS News has confirmed at least four other White House aides have tested positive for COVID-19. Trump campaign adviser Jenna Ellis said she and Rudy Giuliani had tested negative.

Trump Jr. is the first of Mr. Trump’s adult children to test positive, although his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for the virus in July. The president’s youngest child, Barron Trump, tested positive in October.

Mr. Trump posted a tweet on Saturday about Trump Jr., writing “my son Donald is doing very well. Thank you!”

Weijia Jiang and Caroline Linton contributed to this report.