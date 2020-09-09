Domino’s Pizza Offers Reward for Delivery Driver Shooting
(Alpha Media file photo)
The Michigan State Police and Saginaw Major Crimes Unit have partnered with Domino’s Pizza to offer a reward of up to $2500.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting of a Domino’s delivery driver.
At approximately 1:00 a.m. Monday, a Domino’s delivery driver, described as a 20-year-old man from Saginaw, was delivering pizza to a home on Pine Meadow Court when he learned the people had not ordered a pizza. Investigators think the actual caller, who did order the pizza, gave false information leading the driver to the Pine Meadow address.
After talking with people at the home, the driver got back into his car and heard several gunshots. He was shot twice, and tried to drive himself to the hospital, but lost consciousness and crashed his vehicle in the 1600 block of S. Washington. The driver was still in critical but stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon.
If you have any information about to this crime, contact the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit, Detective Trooper Pete Oskvarek, at 989-415-2150.