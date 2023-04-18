Dominion and Fox News reach 11th hour settlement in defamation case

▶ Watch Video: Dominion Voting Systems’ trial against Fox News begins

Washington — Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News have reached a deal to resolve the $1.6 billion defamation case the electronic voting company brought against the cable news giant over unfounded accusations broadcast on its air that Dominion helped rig the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis announced that the “case has been resolved” after bringing the jury and 12 alternates back into the courtroom following a lengthy break in proceedings.

The details of the settlement are unclear, and the case’s resolution came on the first day of the trial in Delaware Superior Court. A 12-member jury and the alternates were seated in the morning and sworn in, after which lawyers for the two sides were set to deliver opening statements Tuesday afternoon. The settlement brings an end to what was expected to be a six-week trial.

The start of the trial had already been delayed by one day, from Monday to Tuesday.

This is a developing story.