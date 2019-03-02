Domestic Violence Ends In Death

Saginaw Police responded to a report of a shooting around 11:00 Friday night in an apartment at 2725 Weiss. Officers found 26 year old Moneisha Moenay Ross dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police say the incident appears to be domestic in nature.

Following their initial investigation, police say they are trying to track down a suspect identified as 27 year old Patrick Allen Martin, Jr. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has any information on where Martin is they are urged to call 9-1-1.

Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police detectives are investigating the homicide which is the second in the City of Saginaw this year.