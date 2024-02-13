Dolly Parton says to forgive Elle King after Grand Ole Opry performance

▶ Watch Video: Dolly Parton on her new album and six-decade career

Dolly Parton is telling fans to “forgive that and forget it” regarding singer Elle King’s recent performance at the Grand Ole Opry after King admitted to being drunk during a birthday tribute to the country legend.

Parton called her a “great artist” during an interview with “Extra.”

“She’s a great girl, and she’s been going through hard things lately,” Parton said.

“She just had a little too much to drink, so let’s just forgive that and forget it and move on, ’cause she felt worse than anyone ever could,” she continued.

Last month, videos showed King — whose real name is Tanner Elle Schneider and is the daughter of comic and actor Rob Schneider — taking the stage at the famed Nashville music venue and telling audience members she was “hammered” in the middle singing of Parton’s “Marry Me” song. She was seen flubbing the lyrics and cursing during the performance, and at one point, King told people in attendance they wouldn’t get a refund.

The Dolly-themed night was held at the Opry’s Ryman Auditorium on Jan. 19, Parton’s 78th birthday. It also included performances from artists Ashley Monroe and Terri Clark. Some who saw King’s gig complained to the Opry on X, prompting an apology from the venue.

Dolly Parton is saying to “forgive that and forget it” after Elle King’s performance at the Grand Ole Opry. Mark Horton/Getty Images/GC Images/GC Images

In a 2022 interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune, King – who is known for her edgier persona – spoke about performing drunk versus sober.

“You know, now that I have done performances in both ways, they are different,” she said. “They don’t call it ‘liquid courage’ for nothing. I mean, how many jobs do you show up for and there are bottles of liquor on the table for you (in your dressing room)? There are not a lot.”

She admitted that she likes to drink and sing, but said she doesn’t want to get as drunk as she used to.

Caitlin O’Kane contributed to this report.