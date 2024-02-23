Dolly Parton praises Beyoncé after “Texas Hold ‘Em” makes history

▶ Watch Video: Country music station initially declines to play Beyoncé’s new songs

Country legend Dolly Parton is praising Beyoncé after the superstar’s new song “Texas Hold ‘Em” reached the top of the Billboard hot country songs chart.

In a social media post Thursday, Parton wrote that she’s a “big fan” of Beyoncé and “very excited that she’s done a country album.”

“So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to hear the full album!”

The message comes as Texas Hold ‘Em debuted as No. 1, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to score a No. 1 hit in the history of Billboard’s hot country songs list. The milestone marked a cultural shift for country music, a genre often seen as exclusive and that for decades has had a fraught relationship with artists of color.

The country hit is an ode to the pop superstar’s home state, and the lead single off her forthcoming eighth studio album, dropped during the Super Bowl, alongside another track titled “16 Carriages.” The new album appears to be country and will be released on March 29.

Her song almost immediately sparked controversy, after KYKC-FM, a country radio radio station in Oklahoma, initially declined to play the artist. The station manager later told CBS News he hadn’t known Beyoncé had released two country songs and confirmed he had added “Texas Hold ‘Em” to the station’s playlist after outcry from the Beyhive — Beyoncé’s ardent fanbase.

S. Dev contributed to this report.