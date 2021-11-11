DOJ sues Uber for overcharging disabled people

▶ Watch Video: Uber, Walgreens partner on vaccine equity, provide free rides to vaccine appointments

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Uber for charging disabled passengers with a fee should they need additional time to board vehicles, the department announced Wednesday. The lawsuit accuses Uber of charging extra, even when it is aware that a passenger’s need for more time to board is because of a disability.

“Uber’s wait time fees take a significant toll on people with disabilities,” acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of California Stephanie M. Hinds said in a statement. “Passengers with disabilities who need additional boarding time are entitled to access ridesharing services without discrimination.”

When an Uber car arrives at a pickup location, passengers have two minutes before a wait time fee is applied, and the fee continues to go up until the car begins its trip. The policy began in a number of cities in April 2016 before expanding nationwide.

According to the lawsuit, Uber does not have a reasonable modification to its wait time policy for disabled passengers. The department says passengers with disabilities, like those who need wheelchair or walker assistance, may need more than two minutes to enter a car. The DOJ alleges that Uber’s wait time fees violate the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination based on disability from private transportation companies.

The department did acknowledge that Uber has issued refunds for the fees when requested by riders with disabilities in certain instances. However, in other instances, it has denied such requests.

“This lawsuit seeks to bring Uber into compliance with the mandate of the Americans with Disabilities Act while sending a powerful message that Uber cannot penalize passengers with disabilities simply because they need more time to get into a car,” assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s civil rights division Kristen Clarke said. “Uber and other companies that provide transportation services must ensure equal access for all people, including those with disabilities.”

A representative for Uber told CBS News on Wednesday that as of last week wait time fees are now automatically waived for riders who certify that they are disabled. The change came after the rideshare company had “active discussions” with the Department of Justice. The representative said that wait time fees “were never intended for riders who are ready at their designated pickup location but need more time to get in the car.”

The Justice Department asked Uber to modify its wait time fee policy to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, train its employees on the act, pay a civil penalty and refund customers who have been subjected to the fees.