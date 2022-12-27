WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Dogs Left in Cold Sent to Midland County Humane Society

By News Desk
December 27, 2022 2:00AM EST
Share
Dogs Left in Cold Sent to Midland County Humane Society

The Humane Society of Midland County has received six rescued dogs from the Detroit area.

The dogs were abandoned at a home after the residents were evicted. Detorit area officials say the dogs were left outside to fend for themselves. A local nonprofit agency, Bark Nation, was unable to keep the dogs due to a lack of space and contacted the Humane Society of Midland County.

The dogs will be treated for heartworm and other issues, plus they will be spayed and neutered. There are two mixed breed puppies in the group, about 12 weeks old, which are ready for adoption.

Popular Stories

1

Fatal Hemlock Crash Possibly Intentional, Victim Identified
2

Man Killed at Saginaw Car Wash
3

Saginaw man dies after fleeing Police
4

Four Arrested in Saginaw Following Drive-By Shooting
5

Board Member Removed from Midland Shelterhouse After Arrest