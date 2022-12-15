Dog Dies in Auburn House Fire

Officials with the Auburn Williams Fire department are investigating the cause of a house fire.

Bay County Central Dispatch reported the fire around 1:30 P.M. yesterday at a home on West Midland Road near Fruitland Market. The road was closed at Briarwood as crews battled the blaze. While it’s unclear how much damage the home sustained, a person in the house was able to evacuate safely. A dog died in the fire.

No other injuries were reported.