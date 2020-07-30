      Weather Alert

Dog Attacks Girls in Bay City

Michael Percha
Jul 30, 2020 @ 8:24am
Two Bay City girls are recovering after a dog attack Tuesday, July 28.

Police say the girls, ages 7 and 11, were playing at Roosevelt Park on Broadway Ave. during the early afternoon when a pit bull mix on the loose bit them. One girl suffered a bite to her foot, while the other girl received multiple bites to her legs.

Bystanders were able to chase the dog away. The girls were taken to a local hospital. The Bay County Prosecutor’s office will review the case while the dog remains quarantined at the home of its owner.

