Dog Attacks Girls in Bay City
(Alpha Media file photo)
Two Bay City girls are recovering after a dog attack Tuesday, July 28.
Police say the girls, ages 7 and 11, were playing at Roosevelt Park on Broadway Ave. during the early afternoon when a pit bull mix on the loose bit them. One girl suffered a bite to her foot, while the other girl received multiple bites to her legs.
Bystanders were able to chase the dog away. The girls were taken to a local hospital. The Bay County Prosecutor’s office will review the case while the dog remains quarantined at the home of its owner.