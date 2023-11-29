Dog Attack Injures Two, Kills Pet

Criminal charges are possible against an owner of three pit bull dogs that got loose and attacked two women on Saturday.

Police say a woman in the northwest section of Saginaw tried to remove her dog as it was being mauled by the attacking animals, when the dogs turned on her, causing injuries requiring hospitalization. The woman’s dog had to be euthanized. Police say 13 minutes later in a nearby neighborhood, the same three dogs attacked a second woman, who also had to be hospitalized. Saginaw County Animal Care and Control were able to capture the dogs, which were also euthanized.

Officers remind people to ensure their pets are either kept in a secure, fenced in yard or be kept on a tether.