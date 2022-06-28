Doctors Urge Safe Use of Fireworks

With Independence Day right around the corner, doctors are urging people to be careful when using fireworks.
Doctor Steve McLean, medical director of emergency medicine at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, emphasizes the importance of safety when using fireworks, stating,
“It’s important to be proactive about fireworks safety. We see the most burn injuries during the summer months when fireworks are being used for holidays like the Fourth of July.”
Doctor McLean recommends the use of simple safety precautions such as keeping sparklers away from young children and monitoring older children. People should also ensure that the area is clear of people before using fireworks, and keep a water source nearby in case of fire or other accidents. If serious injury does occur, people should seek immediate help at an emergency room.