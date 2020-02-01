DNR Urges Caution When Out on the Ice
(source: Michigan DNR
Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials are warning outdoor enthusiasts that there’s no such thing as safe ice and no reliable test to determine if ice is safe.
DNR conservation officers responded to several recent incidents involving snowmobiles and other vehicles breaking through ice near Tip Up Town at Houghton Lake and on Big Manistique Lake in the Upper Peninsula. DNR officials say the ice near Bay City State Park and on both sides of Saginaw Bay is not safe and continues to deteriorate. Authorities urge anyone planning to go out on the ice to use extreme caution, wear a life jacket and know what to do if they break through the ice.
To watch a short video on ice safety go to michigan.gov/dnreducation.