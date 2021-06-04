DNR Says Dry Conditions Heighten Fire Danger Across Much of Northern Michigan 

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is warning that high temperatures and limited rainfall expected for the next several days mean that fire danger is high or very high across much of northern Michigan. They advise taking precautions to prevent wildfires through the weekend when working or playing outdoors.
“With conditions this dry, a lot of different things can set off fires,” said Jeff Vasher, fire specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “A spark from a campfire can do it. Heat from an ORV or equipment can do it. A chain dragging from a trailer can do it, or a downed power line.”
Burn permits for yard debris will not be issued in many areas through the weekend; check Michigan.gov/BurnPermit in northern Michigan or contact local municipal or fire authorities in the southern Lower Peninsula.
Even if grass is green, it can still be dry and spread fire, Vasher said. Stands of pine trees also are particularly dry, especially in the eastern Upper Peninsula.
Within the past week or so, DNR firefighters have responded to fires ranging from a few acres to more than 300 acres. People cause about nine out of 10 wildfires in the state. Since the 2021 season began, DNR firefighters have responded to more than 200 wildland fires with over 2,000 acres burned.
Take extra care and precautions with these activities:
Check out this quick video with fire safety tips that will earn you a “perfect 10” from Smokey Bear!
For more information on fire management, including fire prevention tips and more, visit Michigan.gov/FireManagement.