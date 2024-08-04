WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

DNR Awards $2 Million in Grants for Recreational Boating

By christianamalacara
August 4, 2024 10:00AM EDT
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced over 2 million dollars in grant funding to 10 communities for recreational boating improvements. The funding, from the DNR Parks and Recreation Division’s waterways grant program, supports marina renovations, dock replacements, and facility upgrades. Since 1947, the program has expanded Michigan’s boating infrastructure, now including over 1,200 access sites and 82 state-sponsored harbors. This year’s grants were awarded to Alpena, Antrim, Bay, Delta, Genesee, Houghton, Huron, Leelanau, Mackinac, and Missaukee counties.

Harbor Beach requested $225, 000. for dredging and $20,000. for  a fuel tank tabulator. The City of Bay City requested $495.000 for Liberty Harbor B dock replacement. Each project received the funds requested.  Communities matched 50% of the required funds.

 

