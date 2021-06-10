      Weather Alert

DNR and Partners Battle 130-Acre Wildfire at Camp Grayling

Ann Williams
Jun 10, 2021 @ 2:36pm
Wildfire smoke billows out of the forest at Camp Grayling in northern Lower Michigan. (source: Michigan DNR)

Firefighters from Camp Grayling and the Michigan Dept. of Natural Resources, along with local fire departments, battled a 130-acre wildfire at Camp Grayling in Crawford County starting late Wednesday afternoon and wrapping up that night. The fire crews were expected to be mopping up for several days.  The cause of the fire is under investigation. No structures were threatened and no evacuations occurred.

The Michigan DNR reminds residents that drought conditions are present in many areas of Michigan, resulting in increased wildfire risk. Before burning brush or leaves, check here:          http://www.Michigan.gov/BurnPermit

Michiganders are advised to use caution when burning, and to keep a shovel and water source nearby. You should also fully extinguish fires with water when done, and never leave a fire unattended. Find fire safety tips here: http://www.MIchigan.gov/PreventWildfires

