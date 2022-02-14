DNR Advises Against Fishing Near Sanford Dam Due to Construction

Anglers are being advised to NOT fish near the Sanford Dam in Midland County due to construction work which has the potential to change water currents, destabilizing ice and water conditions.
Construction is being organized by the Four Lakes Task Force to stabilize the dam after the damage caused by the May 2020 flood and dam breach.
The stabilized dam will be safer and send less sediment downstream.
Stabilization projects will continue through June 2022.
Even when the Sanford Dam is fully rebuilt, there will still be more work that could put anglers at risk due to dangerous conditions.
Anglers are reminded to make sure they are prepared for winter weather wherever they are.
For more information and ice safety tips, you can visit Michigan.gov/IceSafety.