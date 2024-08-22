DNC invites social media influencers for first time

▶ Watch Video: How social media content creators are giving younger audiences DNC access

For the first time in its history, the Democratic National Convention has opened its doors to social media influencers, and with them, millions of online followers as the party tries to reach younger voters.

The organizers say the decision to give creators press credentials enables them to reach Americans at the event and beyond. The convention committee credentialed over 200 influencers to attend in-person, according to a spokesperson.

A source familiar with the programming said there would be special appearances from different influencers each night including Deja Foxx, Nabela Noor, Carlos Eduardo Espina, Olivia Julianna and John Russell.

“Bringing creators to our convention will multiply our reach and ensure that everyone can witness democracy in action,” said Cayana Mackey-Nance, director of digital strategy for the Democratic National Convention Committee.

Kalen Allen, an internet personality with upwards of 1 million followers on both TikTok and Instagram, is one of the creators invited to join this year.

“Personally I think that the strategy is absolutely brilliant,” Allen told CBS News.

“I’ve had a front-row seat to watching these creators actually activate and mobilize in ways I’ve never seen us been able to have access before,” he said. “I think what is great about this is that we are meeting young voters where they are.”

Since festivities kicked off Monday, Allen has been “reporting live from the DNC” using his social media accounts to share photos – like this one with Michelle Obama following her highly-watched speech – and to engage followers with queries like: “Any DNC questions? Keep it cute.”

Allen emphasized that he and his influencer compatriots aren’t just capturing celebrity guests and performances; they are also using their platforms to dig into policy.

“The content creators that were selected are people that actually have platforms that are structured around policy, different political activations and conversations,” he said.

The social media influencer says all the creators have been provided with messaging and campaign details so they can serve as catalysts for that information.

A Democratic National Convention Committee spokesperson said they are also providing creators with logistical assistance and “front-row access” to the convention via a Creator Platform built directly on the convention floor.

“From the main stage, to the creator platform, to the convention floor, and all across Chicago, content creators will play a critical role in making sure more Americans than ever before can engage with our convention and hear the story of the Harris-Walz ticket,” said spokesperson Emily Soong.

Samantha Thomas, a journalist and 10-year content creator vet from Chicago, said she’s encouraged to see the DNC extend invitations to those outside the traditional media world.

“I’m glad that the DNC, the creators for Kamala (Harris) and also the DNC creators have recognized that social media is the way,” she said.

The Democrats’ strategy isn’t new. Even before the Chicago event, the party had begun to make hay out of the creator community, something the right has capitalized on for years.

The Republican National Convention gave access to 70 influencers, The Washington Post reported.

The decision to invite influencers to the DNC is part of the party’s ongoing efforts to shore up support among young voters ahead of the November election.

Persuadable voters, a recent CBS News analysis found, tend to be on the younger side and are more likely to get their news from social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

According to a 2020 poll by Tufts, 70% of young people got their information about that year’s election from social media.

Harris has already made notable headway with millennials and Gen-Zers since she replaced President Biden on the ticket. Multiple polls indicate voters from 18 to 29 years old are leaning toward the Democratic nominee.

The campaign has also employed a viral coconut tree meme and Charlie XCX’s lime green “Brat” branding in an effort to win over young voters.

Any momentum the DNC social media influencers can add to the mix is good, said Thomas.

“We are bringing a different voice,” she said. “This is a change. This is something new.”