DNC Day 4: Kamala Harris to accept nomination on final day of Democratic convention

Vice President Kamala Harris is poised to accept her party’s nomination for president on Thursday, as the Democratic National Convention comes to a close.

Harris’ address comes after her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, formally accepted the party’s nomination for vice president on the third night of the convention. In the night’s keynote address, Walz introduced himself on the national stage, telling the story of his time in the National Guard, his work as a public school teacher and coach, and his 12 years in Congress, while driving home the value of simply being a good neighbor.

Delegates also heard from former President Bill Clinton and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with a slew of Democrats in Congress and other elected officials from across the country. And a handful of celebrities — including Oprah Winfrey — made an appearance.

The third night of the convention also featured testimonials from Americans on a range of issues, from abortion to LGBTQ rights, as they advocated for freedoms that they argued a Harris-Walz administration would protect.

What’s on the agenda?

Each day of the convention features a theme related to the tagline, “For the People, For Our Future.” Thursday’s theme is centered on the “For Our Future” element, where the party is set to highlight how the Harris-Walz plans to lead the nation forward.

The Day 4 programming gets underway at 5:30 p.m. CT, or 6:30 p.m. ET. For a detailed list of events, see the DNC’s schedule on its website.

Who’s speaking?

Here’s the full list of DNC speakers, as released by the Democratic National Committee:

Minyon Moore , chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

, chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee Invocation by Everett Kelly , national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, and Imam Muhammad Abdul-Aleem of Masjidullah Mosque of West Oak Lane, Pennsylvania

, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, and of Masjidullah Mosque of West Oak Lane, Pennsylvania Presentation of Colors by the Illinois State Police Honor Guard

Pledge of Allegiance by Luna Maring , a 6th grader from Oakland, California

, a 6th grader from Oakland, California Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas

of Texas Becky Pringle , president of the National Education Association

, president of the National Education Association Randi Weingarten , president of the American Federation of Teachers

, president of the American Federation of Teachers Sen. Alex Padilla of California

of California Marcia Fudge , former secretary of Housing and Urban Development

, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development Rep. Ted W. Lieu of California

of California Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin

of Wisconsin Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, House Democratic Whip

of Massachusetts, House Democratic Whip Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado

of Colorado Mayor Leonardo Williams of Durham, North Carolina

of Durham, North Carolina Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois

of Illinois Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania

of Pennsylvania Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

of Massachusetts Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado

of Colorado Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan

of Michigan Rep. Pat Ryan of New York

of New York Rev. Al Sharpton

Members of the “Central Park Five”: Dr. Yusef Salaam, member of the New York City Council, and activists Korey Wise , Raymond Santana and Kevin Richardson

member of the New York City Council, and activists , and Amy Resner , former prosecutor and friend of Harris

, former prosecutor and friend of Harris Karrie Delaney , director of Federal Affairs at the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network

, director of Federal Affairs at the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network Lisa Madigan , former attorney general of Illinois

, former attorney general of Illinois Marc Morial , president of the National Urban League

, president of the National Urban League Nathan Hornes , former student at Corinthian Colleges

, former student at Corinthian Colleges Tristan Snell, former New York State assistant attorney general

former New York State assistant attorney general Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts

of Massachusetts Courtney Baldwin , youth organizer and human trafficking survivor

, youth organizer and human trafficking survivor Deb Haaland , secretary of the interior

, secretary of the interior John Russell, content creator

content creator Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida

of Florida Rep. Colin Allred of Texas

of Texas Joint remarks on “A New American Chapter”: Anya Cook, Craig Sicknick, Gail DeVore , Juanny Romero and Eric, Christian, and Carter Fitts

, National anthem by The Chicks

Kerry Washington

Joint remarks by Meena Harris , Ella Emhoff and Helena Hudlin

, and D.L. Hughley

Sheriff Chris Swanson of Genesee County, Michigan

of Genesee County, Michigan Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia, joined by Abbey Clements of Newton, Connecticut; Kim Rubio of Uvalde, Texas; Melody McFadden of Charleston, South Carolina; and Edgar Vilchez of Chicago.

of Georgia, joined by of Newton, Connecticut; of Uvalde, Texas; of Charleston, South Carolina; and of Chicago. Gabrielle Giffords , former member of the House

, former member of the House Performance by P!NK

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona

of Arizona Leon Panetta, former secretary of defense

former secretary of defense Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona

of Arizona Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan

of Michigan Eva Longoria, actress and film producer

actress and film producer Adam Kinzinger, former member of the House

former member of the House Maya Harris

Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina

of North Carolina Vice President Kamala Harris

