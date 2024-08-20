DNC Day 2: Here’s what to expect from the second day of the Democratic convention

▶ Watch Video: Watch: President Biden delivers DNC address

Washington — Democrats from across the country are returning Tuesday to Chicago’s United Center and McCormick Place for Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention as the party continues to rally around its new ticket.

The convention’s kickoff day featured a surprise appearance and brief remarks from Vice President Kamala Harris, the party’s new nominee, who took the moment to celebrate President Biden ahead of his keynote address.

Mr. Biden, who opted to leave the race less than a month ago, delivered an energetic — and at times emotional — speech to cap the first day of the convention where he spanned his five-decade-long career, lauded his accomplishments in office, and heaped praise on Harris as he passed her the torch.

The president’s speech capped remarks from a number of prominent Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and first lady Jill Biden. Monday also featured party business, like voting on the party platform, and the delegates held a ceremonial vote to make Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz the party’s vice presidential nominee. A similar vote is expected for Harris on Tuesday.

What’s on the agenda?

Each day of the convention features a theme related to the tagline, “For the People, For Our Future.” Tuesday’s theme is “A Bold Vision for America’s Future,” where the party is set to outline the choice between Harris and Trump and their outlook on the future.

Tuesday will also feature a ceremonial roll call vote to select the party’s nominee, although Harris officially became the nominee after a virtual roll call vote earlier this month.

The Day 2 programming gets underway at 6 p.m. CT, or 7 p.m. ET. For a detailed list of events, see the DNC’s schedule on their website.

Who’s speaking?

Although the official schedule has yet to be released, a number of prominent Democrats are expected to speak on Day 2 of the convention, with former President Barack Obama set to deliver the keynote address.

Former first lady Michelle Obama will also address the convention on Tuesday, a source familiar with the planning told CBS News. And Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is also expected to speak, along with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

How to watch the 2024 DNC with cable

CBS television stations will have coverage beginning at 10 p.m. ET during the four days. Find your local CBS station here.

How to watch the 2024 DNC without cable

CBS News 24/7 will have coverage of the convention throughout the day and will stream each night’s keynote speeches, and can also be viewed on your mobile or streaming device. A livestream of the convention will be available on the DNC’s website, along with platforms like Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.