DNC Day 1 schedule includes Biden speech. Here’s what else is on today’s agenda.

Washington — The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday in Chicago, where the party is set to rally around its new presidential ticket after Vice President Kamala Harris officially became the Democratic nominee earlier this month.

Less than a month after President Biden announced he would step aside, shaking up the presidential race, Democrats from across the country are descending on Chicago’s United Center and McCormick Place for the convention, where the party will ceremonially anoint Harris — and her new running mate — as the party’s nominees.

The bulk of Democratic delegates voted to select Harris as the party’s nominee early this month, cementing her status atop the ticket during a virtual roll call vote ahead of the convention. DNC leaders then certified Harris as the nominee, along with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“Now the eyes of the world turn to Chicago, where our delegates will celebrate this historic ticket with a ceremonial roll call and tell the story of Vice President Harris, Governor Walz, and the Democratic Party as we prepare to defeat Donald Trump once again,” convention chair Minyon Moore said in a statement when the nominations were certified.

With the newly formed Democratic ticket, Harris and Walz are expected to continue their introduction to the party at the convention, with less than three months to go before the election. Along with speeches from big names in the party, Walz will officially accept the vice presidential nomination Wednesday night, and Harris will take the stage on the final night of the convention on Thursday to formally accept the presidential nomination.

What’s on the agenda?

Each day of the convention features a theme related to the tagline, “For the People, For Our Future.” Monday’s theme is centered on the “For the People” element, where the party will outline how they argue Democrats have put the people first under the Biden-Harris administration while contrasting the record and the Harris-Walz ticket with former President Donald Trump’s record.

Mr. Biden’s time in office and decades in Washington are also expected to be featured prominently on Monday, as the party seeks to honor the president — and his decision to step aside — while celebrating its new standard bearer.

Convention programming will be held from 6:15 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, or 5:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT on Monday. The ceremonial roll call vote is slated to begin on Tuesday, when delegates from around the country will come together to nominate Harris.

Who’s speaking?

While the official schedule has not yet been released, convention officials have confirmed a handful of speakers who are set to kick off the first day of the convention.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will address the convention Monday night, as will first lady Jill Biden and Mr. Biden, who will deliver the keynote address on the first night. A source familiar with the planning also told CBS News that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the party’s 2016 nominee, is also expected to speak on Monday night.

How to watch the 2024 DNC with cable

CBS television stations will have coverage beginning at 10 p.m. ET during the four days. Find your local CBS station here.

How to watch the 2024 DNC without cable

CBS News 24/7 will have coverage of the convention throughout the day and will stream each night’s keynote speeches, and can also be viewed on your mobile or streaming device. A livestream of the convention will be available on the DNC’s website, along with platforms like Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.