Divers Recover Body from Tittabawassee River after 31 Days of Searching

The body of a man who fell into the Tittabawassee River last month has been recovered.

Around 1:30 a.m. on February 12th, 26-year-old Nathan Robbins and a friend were in a flat-bottom boat when it capsized. The unidentified 23-year-old made it to shore to call for help, but Robbins was nowhere to be found.

Wednesday night, 31 days after he fell into the water, divers pulled his body from a depth of 9 feet, roughly 400 yards from where he fell in. Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel says nearly 100 people from various agencies around the state, as well as Robbins’ family searched for nearly every day since the incident occurred.

A State Police cadaver dog alerted to a scent on Tuesday, and divers had to feel around in the area due to low visibility.

Federspiel says that the body was found tangled on a log, and that’s believed to be the reason Robbins stayed underwater.

Federspiel says his office is still investigating, and an autopsy has been scheduled.