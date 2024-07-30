Disneyland Workers Vote To Ratify New Contracts That Raise Wages

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland workers have voted to ratify new contracts that include wage hikes and changes to sick leave policies after months of negotiations.

Workers including ride operators, candy makers and parking attendants voted Monday to ratify the three-year contracts.

Unions representing some 14,000 workers say the move will bump the minimum base wage to $24 an hour this year.

The deal was reached after workers at Disney’s California theme parks and resort area authorized a potential strike.

Disney welcomed the vote and says it values its workers.