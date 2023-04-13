Disneyland to officially close down Splash Mountain next month

The final countdown is on for fans of Disneyland’s Splash Mountain.

The park announced Wednesday that the attraction will close on May 31, giving park-goers just over a month to get in their last log flume ride.

Plans to change the ride’s theme were originally announced in 2020 in an effort to remove the spotlight from “Song of the South,” the 1946, which many call racist, that the ride is based on. The movie tells the story of a young boy who visits his grandmother’s plantation after the Civil War.

The ride will be replaced by Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, an attraction following the adventures of Princess Tiana, the first Black princess in Disney history, from “The Princess and the Frog.”

“Tiana’s Bayou Adventure builds on the story of Princess Tiana, a character whose pride and perseverance reminds us of a universal truth: within us lies the potential to make our dreams come true,” said Carmen Smith, vice president of Disney’s creative development, product/content and inclusive strategies, in a statement.

Walt Disney World had already shut down its version of Splash Mountain, closing the gates to the ride, which had been operating since 1989, in January.

Disney also released new details about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, including announcing that fan-favorite characters such as Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Mama Odie and more will be a part of the ride — many of whom will be voiced by the film’s original actors.

The rides will open in California’s Disneyland Park and Florida’s Magic Kingdom Park in 2024.