Disney To Invest Up To $17 Billion In Florida Parks Now That Fight With DeSantis Appointees Has Ended

By News Desk
June 5, 2024 2:05PM EDT
Credit: MGN

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Months after Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees agreed to end their legal fight, the two sides are set to approve an agreement that could result in the company investing up to $17 billion into its Florida resort.

It will also open the door for a fifth major theme park there.

The five DeSantis-appointed supervisors who oversee the Disney World district on Wednesday gave initial approval to the development agreement that both sides had agreed to negotiate after a March settlement ended their state court lawsuits.

The agreement would last for the next 15 years.

A final vote is set for next week.

