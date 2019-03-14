Discord Emerges Again On Saginaw School Board

Saginaw School Board at their Committee of the Whole meeting

In-fighting has again emerged on the Saginaw school board.

Trustee Jason Thompson accused Board President Ruth Ann Knapp of upending the Committee structure and leaving him out of the information loop. Thompson walked out before the end of the Committee of the Whole meeting Wednesday.

For her part, Knapp says she appointed a chairperson for each board committee including Thompson to chair Building and Grounds with the other trustees as members and denied Thompson’s accusation.

Superintendent Ramont Roberts is working with the Michigan Association of School Boards on setting up a board retreat this spring to try to address the discord.