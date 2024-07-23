Dioxin Superfund Cleanup Meeting Scheduled for July 24

The next meeting of the Saginaw-Tittabawassee Rivers Contamination Community Advisory Group (CAG) will be held Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

The CAG meets to discuss issues related to the dioxin contamination of the Tittabawassee and Saginaw rivers and their cleanup. These meetings are open to the public and are mostly held once a quarter. The group was established to represent the interests of the community, to share information, and make recommendations to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on the cleanup of the rivers and the Saginaw Bay.

The CAG meeting will be held at the Thomas Township Nature Center and Preserve at 6660 Gratiot Road. Prior to the meeting, from 4:00 to 5:00 P.M., a site tour of the Tittabawassee River bank work and a portion of the Great Lakes Bay Regional Trail system will be offered for those interested in viewing those projects. RSVP to [email protected] for the site tour. For more information on the the Superfund cleanup, visit saginawcag.org.