Dioxin Cleanup to Being on Middleground Island

A contractor for Dow will begin soil cleanup of Middleground Island residential properties with dioxin levels greater than 250 parts per trillion at the end of this month. The soil will be dug up and replaced with clean soil and restored with grasses and plants. The cleanup is expected to last until October, weather permitting.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) will oversee the cleanup. Dow will prepare a temporary staging area for materials and equipment along Evergreen Dr., north of the residential area, before the start of construction. Dow’s contractor’s will be working from about 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The EPA said during construction, traffic flow may be modified as needed to ensure the safety of the residents and workers and to minimize construction traffic on the island.
The EPA is hosting an outdoor meeting with representatives from EGLE and Dow to discuss the project and answer questions. It’s scheduled for Tuesday, May 10 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., under a tent in a green space south of Salzburg Ave. on Evergreen Dr. in Bay City.