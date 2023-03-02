WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles

By CBS News
March 2, 2023 6:10PM EST
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., waits for the Senate subway in the Capitol on Feb. 2, 2023. 

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is undergoing treatment for shingles at a San Francisco hospital. The California Democrat was diagnosed with the infection in late February and has missed multiple votes this week. 

“I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of shingles,” Feinstein said in a statement Thursday. “I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco and expect to make a full recovery. I hope to return to the Senate later this month.”

Feinstein’s office said Wednesday she was away from Washington, D.C., this week while she dealt with a “health matter” but hoped to return soon. 

Shingles is a non-life-threatening viral infection that usually causes a painful rash, according to the Mayo Clinic. Older people are at a higher risk of developing shingles and people over 60 are more likely to have more severe complications. 

Feinstein, 89, announced last month she would not seek reelection in 2024. 

