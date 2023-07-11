Dianna Stampfler Visits the Sage Branch Library

Michigan Lighthouse historian and expert Dianna Stampfler will be speaking Wednesday at the Sage Branch Library in Bay City. The presentation, entitled “Ladies of the Lights‘ , is a lecture on the history of women who had the dangerous and physically demanding job of a light house keeper along the shores of Michigan. The presentation begins at 6:00, and runs until 7:30.

Stampfler will be speaking again on Thursday, July 13th at the Pinconning Library at 6:00pm with a lecture called “Uniquely Michigan.” The Auburn Area Branch Library will also host a presentation by Stampfler on August 10th.

Stampfler has been presenting about the area’s historic lighthouses, ghost towns, and islands in Michigan since 1997.