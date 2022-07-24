Diane Ronnau, veteran CBS News producer, passes away

Diane Ronnau, who spent more than three decades as a producer for CBS News, has died.

“Over the course of Ronnau’s remarkable career, she produced for “48 Hours” and the CBS morning show, and occasionally contributed to “CBS Sunday Morning.”

For the last 20 years, she was a producer for the “CBS Evening News,” covering stories that spanned the legal and political worlds, as well as breakthroughs in medical and scientific innovation. She recently helped produce CBS News’ primetime special on the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Diane Ronnau. (CBS News)

In a 2007 interview with CBS, Ronnau opened up about her battle with cancer.

“I chose not to be identified by cancer,” Ronnau said. “I choose to be identified as a working mother.”

On Saturday, her colleagues paid tribute.

Former CBS News President Susan Zirinksy, who worked closely with Ronnau at “48 Hours,” called her a “superior journalist” who was the “essence of bravery.”

“Diane was a light,” Zirinksy said. “She could take on any challenge on any broadcast.”

Diane Ronnau Facebook

“I’ve never met anyone who pushed through adversity with such humor and grace,” CBS News national correspondent Lee Cowan wrote about Ronnau. “She taught us all not only about journalism, but how to live. She’s one of a kind.”

“Diane was a fighter – a no-nonsense journalist with an unmatched perseverance and wit,” “CBS Evening News” executive producer Adam Verdugo said. “I was always struck by her indefatigable spirit.”

Talk show host Andy Cohen, who worked with Ronnau at CBS News, posted a tribute on Instagram, calling her “the most adventurous, fearless person you’d meet.”

Ronnau’s “spirit, drive and confidence were legendary,” Cohen wrote. “We called her ‘The Expert’ because she was.. As is fitting a CBS News producer, she literally knew about everything. I’m full of great, joyful memories of her.”