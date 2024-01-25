WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Dex Carvey, son of Dana Carvey, cause of death revealed

By CBS News
January 25, 2024 12:02PM EST
Share
Comedian Dex Carvey performs at Flappers Comedy Club and Restaurant Burbank on September 18, 2022, in Burbank, California. Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

Dex Carvey, the eldest son of “Saturday Night Live” alum and “Wayne’s World” star Dana Carvey and his wife Paula Zwagerman, died of an accidental drug overdose, the office of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said Tuesday.

Dex Carvey died on Nov. 15, 2023, at the age of 32 after ingesting a combination of fentanyl, ketamine and cocaine, the report said. 

The couple released a statement at the time of Dex Carvery’s death, saying their son, “was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, filmmaking, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately.”  

“To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers,” the couple added.

Three days after his son’s death, Dana Carvey announced he was taking a break from social media “to try and figure out what life looks like now that we are a family of 3.” He wrote that he and his wife were overwhelmed by the personal stories, compassion and love people shared with them since Dex Carvey’s death. He said his family “will heal the best we can and carry on,” and “Dex would have wanted it that way.”

A comedian in his own right, Dex performed stand-up shows and worked with his father. He appeared in television series, “Beyond the Comics,” “Carpool Pandering” and “The Funster,” according to IMDB.

Dana Carvey and Zwagerman have a younger son, 30-year-old Thomas Carvey.

Jordan Freiman contributed to this report.

Popular Stories

1

Two Whittemore-Prescott Students Killed in Car Crash
2

Hemmeter Elementary Kindergarten Teacher Honored with SVSU Education Award
3

Saginaw Man Dies After Falling Through Ice in Arenac County
4

Two Suspects Arrested After Armed Robberies in Saginaw
5

Bay City Student Wins State of the State Art Contest