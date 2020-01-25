      Weather Alert

Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan Comes To Frankenmuth

John Hall
Jan 24, 2020 @ 7:15pm

The Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan rolled into Frankenmuth Friday, coinciding with the 2020 Zehnder’s Snowfest.

Manager Ron Gardenhire acknowledged to a packed crowd in the Snowfest tent that last year was a tough one for all Tigers fans.

Gardenhire believes the team learned a lot and vowed things will get better in the year ahead. He cited the recent influx of free agent players including First Baseman C-J Cron and Second Baseman Jonathan Schoop  combined with returning stars coming back from injury like
Designated Hitter Miguel Cabrera and Pitcher Michael Fulmer.

