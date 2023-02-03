Detroit Police Investigating Discovery of Three Bodies in Missing Rapper Case

Armani Kelly

Authorities searching for three aspiring rappers who have been missing for nearly two weeks have found “multiple bodies” at a vacant Detroit-area apartment building.

State police cautioned that the identities of the bodies had not been confirmed. The Detroit News is reporting that the bodies are those of Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker. The three men were supposed to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on January 21, but the appearance was canceled. They have not been seen since.

The building where the bodies were found as was described as being “in very poor condition and rat infested,“ which was slowing progress for investigators.

Kelly’s mother used On Star to track his vehicle to the Warren Police department, and has been relentless in searching for her son. State Police continue to investigate.