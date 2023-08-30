WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Detroit Man Takes Plea Deal In Bay City Robbery

August 30, 2023 4:00AM EDT
Detroit Man Takes Plea Deal In Bay City Robbery
A 21-year-old Detroit man faces up to 10 years in prison after attempting to steal from a Bay City jewelry store.

Antoine Rackard-Hester pleaded no contest to a single larceny charge on Monday in Bay County Circuit Court. Authorities say that on March 27th, Rackard-Hester and a female accomplice attempted to run out of the Herman Hiss and Company store on Washington Avenue with a stolen diamond ring. Police say Rackard-Hester was stopped and restrained by employees, while the woman got away in a 2013 Ford Taurus driven by a third person.

With the plea of no contest, a charge of first-degree retail fraud was dropped.

