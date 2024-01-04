Description of Truck that Hit Monitor Township Firefighter Released

State police are asking for the public’s help locating the driver of a pickup truck believed to be responsible for hitting a firefighter and fleeing the scene.

On Monday, the Monitor Township Fire Department responded to US-10 near I-75 for several crashes from slippery road conditions. A firefighter noticed a vehicle off the road on the east bound side of US-10 and went to check on the occupants. While assisting, a vehicle lost control and crashed into the other vehicle. Moments later, a second vehicle also lost control and struck the firefighter. The man was thrown about 20 feet and was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. The second vehicle fled the scene.

Police describe the truck as a blue, 2019 Chevy Colorado, which will likely have heavy front end damage. Anyone with information about the truck is asked to contact the Tri-City State Police Post at (989) 495-5555.